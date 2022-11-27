Basketball season started on a high note for the boys of Bear River, who hosted Kearns two days before Thanksgiving and came away with a 45-39 win in a hard-fought defensive battle.
Gehrig Marble led the Bears in scoring and rebounding, notching a double-double with 13 points and 10 boards, but it was a well-balanced effort on both ends of the floor that earned the victory.
Owen Olsen and Kyver Jensen both filled up the stat sheet. Owen had eight points, four steals, two assists and two rebounds; while Jensen scored six to go with four rebounds, four assists and six steals.
Jace Roberts added five points, four rebounds and three steals, and Bridger Barfuss made an impact with six boards, four points and two assists.
Alex Wilcox led the Cougars with eight points.
Kearns led 11-8 after the first quarter, but the Bears came back to take a one-point lead into the half. After an even third quarter that saw several lead changes, the home team pulled away for the final margin in the closing minutes.
The Bears frustrated the Cougars with pesky defense in the low-scoring affair, snatching 14 steals on the night. In a postgame interview with Bear River Live, Bears Head Coach Reggie Shaw praised his squad's defensive effort.
"We just held a really, really good 6A team to 39 points," Shaw said. "We are a great defensive team. I thought we were very disciplined today, even when things weren't going our way."
As a team, the Bears made 17 field goals to Kearns' 16. Bear River also won the battle at the free-throw line, going 8-of-10 from stripe while the Cougars made three of five.
Hometown fans will get three chances to see their favorite team in person this week, courtesy of the annual holiday tradition of the Bear River Winter Classic. The action begins Wednesday night against Morgan with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
The invitational continues with a Thursday matchup with North Sanpete and a Friday contest against Union. Both of those games are slated to begin at 8 p.m. in Garland.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
While the boys play in front of the home crowd, the Lady Bears begin the season with six road games, starting with a trip across the Idaho border to face Malad on Tuesday, Nov. 29 (after this week's Leader went to press). The girls finish the week with away games against Syracuse and Orem.
Following a trip down south next week to face Hurricane, Pine View and Cedar, the girls are scheduled to play their first home game when they host Stansbury on Friday, Dec. 16.
