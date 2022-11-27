Support Local Journalism

Basketball season started on a high note for the boys of Bear River, who hosted Kearns two days before Thanksgiving and came away with a 45-39 win in a hard-fought defensive battle.

Gehrig Marble led the Bears in scoring and rebounding, notching a double-double with 13 points and 10 boards, but it was a well-balanced effort on both ends of the floor that earned the victory.


