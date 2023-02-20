Support Local Journalism

The Boys & Girls Club of Northern Utah Youth of the Year award was presented to Ruby Burningham at a legislative breakfast held at the Utah State Capitol Hall of Governors on Thursday, Feb. 16.

State legislators including Sen. Scott Sandall, Rep. Michael Peterson and Rep. Tom Peterson; Box Elder County Commissioners Lee Perry and Stan Summers; and Tremonton Mayor Lyle Holmgren were on hand to honor her with this award, which includes a $2,000 scholarship.


