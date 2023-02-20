...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches valley floors, up to 12 inches benches and 6 to 12
inches Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. Traction laws
may be enacted. Heavy snow may impact the Tuesday evening and
Wednesday morning commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Ruby Burningham has been named the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Utah’s Youth of the Year.
Local elected officials presented Ruby Burningham (center) with the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Utah Youth of the Year award at at the Utah State Capitol on Feb. 16. (Left to right) State Rep. Michael Peterson, State Sen. Scott Sandall, Tremonton Mayor Lyle Holmgren, State Rep. Tom Peterson, Box Elder County Commissioner Lee Perry, Box Elder County Commissioner Stan Summers.
Courtesy photo/Boys & Girls Club of Northern Utah
The Boys & Girls Club of Northern Utah Youth of the Year award was presented to Ruby Burningham at a legislative breakfast held at the Utah State Capitol Hall of Governors on Thursday, Feb. 16.
State legislators including Sen. Scott Sandall, Rep. Michael Peterson and Rep. Tom Peterson; Box Elder County Commissioners Lee Perry and Stan Summers; and Tremonton Mayor Lyle Holmgren were on hand to honor her with this award, which includes a $2,000 scholarship.
Ruby was born with a heart defect, scoliosis and autism. She has been a Boys & Girls Club member for six years. She was put into foster care as an infant when her birth family was unable to provide the health care she needed. She credits the Boys & Girls Club for helping her learn to communicate — a place where she feels safe and belongs.
Ruby attends Bear River High School. She plans to attend Bridgerland Technical College to become a veterinary technician. She is an example of resilience and strength, and also has a great sense of humor. Ruby is an inspiration to many who experience similar life obstacles.
The Boys & Girls Clubs’ Youth of the Year is a national leadership and scholarship program for club members, which recognizes and celebrates the extraordinary achievements of young people between the ages of 14 and 18. It is the highest honor a club member can receive.
The Boys & Girls Club of Northern Utah runs teen centers in Logan, Garland and Brigham City.
