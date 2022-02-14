Wrestlers from Bear River will have a strong presence at this weekend’s 4A state tournament after posting some top results and taking first as a team on both the boys and girls sides in the divisional tournaments at Ridgeline last week.
BOYS
Wresting in the “B” division, the Bears took the top spot in four different weight classes and had several others qualify for state, which will take place Friday and Saturday at Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.
The Bears finished the tournament with 405 points, 34 ahead of second-place Ridgeline. Hurricane, Pine View, Dixie and Cedar City rounded out the field.
At 106 pounds, Daxton Bingham defeated teammate Keaton Smith in a 10-2 major decision in the first-place match. Bingham and Smith are ranked first and second, respectively, in their weight class heading into state.
Also taking the top two spots at 113 pounds were Kayden Ward and Max Miller. Ward topped Miller in a 3-1 decision in the first-place match.
In another matchup of teammates, Waylon White and Gunner Christensen took ninth and 10th at 120 pounds.
At 126 pounds, Ty Hawkes pinned Hurricane’s Ashton Dofelmire to claim third place, while Chester Kunzler took fifth by beating Trace Franco of Dixie in an 8-0 major decision.
Tyson Hirschi took fourth at 132 pounds after he was pinned by Ben Jackman of Hurricane in the third-place match. Also competing at that weight for the Bears was Zeb Mitchell, who was pinned by Hurricane’s Paul Gregory and finished sixth.
Braegger Richards lost a close 7-4 decision to Cole Johnson of Hurricane and took fourth at 138 pounds, while Daxstin Gines lost a 10-5 decision to Richie Martinez of Dixie and finished eighth.
Zach Gunderson earned another first-place finish for Bear River at 144 pounds, winning a major decision over Cooper Anderson of Cedar Cedit, 11-3. Jarom Nelson took sixth in that weight class after falling to Ridgeline’s Cam Craney.
At 150 pounds, Dustin Douglas won the third-place match for the Bears when he beat Hurricane’s Alex Stubbs in a 7-3 decision. Vincent Fertig won the fifth-place match by forfeit over Dawson Lange of Ridgeline.
The Bears earned another third-place finish at 157 pounds when Kyle Detwiler pinned Traven Bauer of Hurricane. KC Tisher won the seventh-place match at that weight, winning by forfeit.
The Bears’ best finish at 165 pounds came from Skyler Yeates, who took fifth by pinning Derrick Alldredge of Dixie. Jared Jones won the seventh-place match over Pine View’s Zane Wilbanks in an 11-0 major decision.
Bear River dominated at 175 pounds as River Smith took down teammate Kwade Kosoff in the first-place match.
Kaeson Burn made it to the first-place match at 190 pounds, but lost a 10-1 major decision to Ridgeline’s Ronan Melani to finish second. Aiden Wilson took ninth by pinning Justin Brooks of Dixie.
Gattlynn Freeze took fifth for the Bears at 215 pounds when he pinned Sam Whelan of Ridgeline. Max Anderson won the seventh-place match over Ian Pouha of Cedar City.
At 285 pounds, Carson Pond finished fifth by winning a narrow 5-4 decision over Ridgeline’s Caysen Dana. Jaden DeCoursey took ninth by beating Mason Leinbach of Cedar City, getting the pin in just 45 seconds.
GIRLS
The Lady Bears dominated the competition in the “B” division, scoring 487 points as a team. Second-place Ridgeline finished a distant second with 198 points, followed by Sky View, Dixie, Cedar City and Snow Canyon.
Sadie Hardy took down Nyah Weatherston of Ridgeline in 59 seconds to claim first place in the 100-pound division, while Skylynn Thompsen took first at 105 pounds by default.
At 110 pounds, Kate Bunce fell to Megan Robinson of Cedar City but still claimed second place, while Rachel Epling took third after her opponent had to withdraw due to injury.
Bella Gunderson brought another first-place finish for Bear River, pinning teammate Samara Ward at 115 pounds.
In another all-Bear first-place matchup, Tassie Hatch took down Sophia Miller at 120 pounds.
Avery Cazzell took second at 125 pounds after being pinned by Ridgeline’s Emi Stahle. Makynlie Nelson took third for the Bears when she pinned Faith Quinlan of Snow Canyon.
Hailey Branch took first for Bear River at 130 pounds, pinning Ayelen Grilli of Cedar City. Addlynn Doutre won fifth place by default.
At 135 pounds, Emma Peterson fell to Sky View’s Abigail Trayhorn and finished second, while Rachel Nelson won third by default.
Josie Redman took first for the Bears at 140 pounds, pinning Brooklyn McBride of Ridgeline.
Another first-place finish for Bear River came from Rhees Hatch, who beat the Riverhawks’ Caroline Kirk. Emalee Farnsworth took fourth after falling to Heighley Johnson of Ridgeline.
At 155 pounds, Eve Allsop defeated teammate Crislyn Potter to take third.
Haylee Farnsworth took the top spot at 170 pounds, pinning Ridgeline’s Makayla Pignataro. Lillie Peterson took seventh by default.
Yet another first-place match featuring two Bears came at 190 pounds, with Bretlee Potter coming out on top over Sydnee Nielson.
Finishing the top-of-the-podium results for Bear River was Shanna Archuleta, who pinned Sky View’s Marjorie Tauti at 235 pounds to take first place. Rylie Smith took third by default.