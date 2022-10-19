Ryker Bennett has led the Bear River boys golf team all season long, and he continued to do the Bears proud at last week’s state 4A tournament in southern Utah.
The Bears sent six golfers — Bennett, Maverick Sorensen, Brady Woodward, Cutlier Christensen, Birggs Jensen and Calvin Carter — to represent the school at Sky Mountain Golf Course in Hurricane.
As a team, Bear River shot 347 to place 11th out of 13 teams on Wednesday, leaving them outside of the cut line.
However, Bennett had the second-best individual finish among all Region 11 competitors on the first day, firing a 76 to tie for ninth place and advance to Thursday’s final round. Only Ridgeline’s Zach Skinner, the Region 11 player of the year, did better among the golfers from the northern end of the state on Wednesday.
Bennett followed up on Thursday with an 89 and was the top Bear River finisher, tying for 37th with a 165.
There was no catching Crimson Cliffs. The Mustangs led from start to finish in the two-day tournament, which concluded Thursday afternoon, winning by 28 strokes. Crimson Cliffs ended up with five golfers in the top 10, earning All-State accolades.
Crimson Cliffs finished with a team total of 573, which was 3-under-par as a team for the tournament. Desert Hills was second at 601. Ridgeline was third at 614.
Crimson Cliffs junior Boston Bracken was the medalist with a two-day total of 6-under-par 138. He edged teammate Lincoln Markham by two strokes.
Ridgeline senior Zach Skinner tied for fourth with a two-round total of 148 to lead all Region 11 golfers. He was the state medalist last year.
Logan, Bear River, Pine View and Mountain Crest did not make it to the second day as teams, but did have individuals competing.
Herald Journal sports writer Shawn Harrison contributed to this article.
