The boys lacrosse team will wrap up the spring sports season for Bear River High this week after reaching the semifinal round of the 4A state playoffs.
Playing as the No. 2 seed in the Division C bracket, the Bears earned a first-round bye, then got past Springville and Timpanogos at home last week to remain as one of the last four teams standing.
The Bears hosted Springville last Wednesday, May 19 in the second round of the playoffs and never trailed, outscoring the No. 15-seeded Red Devils 5-0 in the first half and holding on for a 10-4 win. Myles Nielson led Bear River with four goals, and Corbin Kierstead added three scores and picked up nine ground balls in the victory.
The quarterfinals brought a matchup with Timpanogos, the No. 10 seed, in Garland on Friday. This time, the Bears emerged victorious by a score of 10-6. Preston Goring led Bear River with three goals.
Up next for Bear River is a showdown with No. 11-seeded Viewmont, which beat Mountain View in the first round before upsetting Logan and Bonneville to reach the semifinals. The teams will face off at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bingham High, with the winner advancing to play either No. 1 seed Pleasant Grove or fourth-seeded Syracuse on Saturday at Layton High for the state title.