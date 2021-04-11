The Bear River boys lacrosse team snapped a four-game losing streak last week, winning non-region contests against two teams from southern Davis County.
On April 5, the Bears traveled to Bountiful to take on Viewmont and came away with a 10-6 victory. Holding a 3-1 lead at halftime, Bear River withstood a third-quarter rally from the home team that cut the lead to 6-5, then scored four goals in the final period to pull away from the Vikings.
Myles Nielson led the Bear River offense with five goals, while long-stick midfielder Corin Kierstead picked up seven ground balls and had three takeaways to lead the team in fielding.
Last Wednesday, the team returned home to host Woods Cross. After three scoreless quarters, both teams unleashed a flurry of offense in the fourth in which the Bears prevailed, 6-5.
Bear River (3-4, 0-1) is now entering the thick of the Region 11 schedule. After playing at Ridgeline on Monday, the Bears head to Mountain Crest on Wednesday and will host Green Canyon at 5 p.m. this Friday in Garland.