The Bear River boys lacrosse team ended the regular season last week with losses to the top two teams their region, finishing the season in third place in Region 11.
Following a 19-1 loss to region champions Green Canyon on Wednesday and an 11-4 setback to Sky View on Friday, the Bears and everyone else are now waiting to see where they fit into the state playoff picture.
The week started with a trip to North Logan to face the Wolves, who jumped on the Bears early as and cruised to the win to remain undefeated in region play. Myles Nielson provided Bear River’s lone goal.
Bear River wrapped up the regular season at home Friday against the Bobcats. The visitors scored at least twice in all four quarters, while the Bears had one goal in each quarter, led by Preston Goring’s two scores.
The Bears finished the regular season at 4-6 in region play and 7-9 overall.
The final RPI standings and playoff brackets are set to be revealed Wednesday.