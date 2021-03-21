The Bear boys lacrosse side started their season last week with two matches, winning their first game on the road but losing their home opener later in the week.
It was an exciting start to the season as the Bears made a trip to Salt Lake to face Judge Memorial last Wednesday and came away with a 9-7 win. Rayden Coombs and Myles Nielson each scored three times, Corbin Kierstead added two more, and Preston Goring dished out two assists.
With some momentum heading into their first home game of the season, the Bears welcomed Juan Diego Catholic to town on Friday. The visitors proved to be a tough matchup and left with a 7-1 victory.
The Soaring Eagle built a 3-0 lead by halftime. Coombs scored in the third period to bring the Bears within two, but Juan Diego put the game away with four goals in the final period.
Kierstead was a fielding force for the Bears once again, recording eight ground balls and four takeaways, but the Bears’ offense couldn’t get going the way it did in the season opener.
Following a Monday road trip to Weber High, Bear River is scheduled to host Box Elder in an evening matchup at Sally Bo Field at 6 p.m. this Friday.