After picking up non-region wins at home over cross-valley rivals Box Elder and on the road at Bonneville, the Bear River boys lacrosse team started region play last week with a tough loss at Ridgeline, then rebounded at home in a shutout victory over Logan.

On March 21, the boys headed to Washington Terrace to face the Lakers and came away with a narrow 8-7 win as Myles Nielson and Kash Avery netted three goals apiece.


