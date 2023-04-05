...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected and may impact
the Wednesday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
After picking up non-region wins at home over cross-valley rivals Box Elder and on the road at Bonneville, the Bear River boys lacrosse team started region play last week with a tough loss at Ridgeline, then rebounded at home in a shutout victory over Logan.
On March 21, the boys headed to Washington Terrace to face the Lakers and came away with a narrow 8-7 win as Myles Nielson and Kash Avery netted three goals apiece.
They followed that up with an 11-7 home win over Box Elder on March 24. Nielson led the Bears with five goals while Kase Avery, Max Anderson and Lincoln Allen each scored twice. Carson Van Tassell had three assists. Fierce Miller picked up eight ground balls.
Region 11 play started last week with a trip to Ridgeline, with the Riverhawks eking out a 7-6 win.
The home team led 4-2 at the half. Both teams got three goals in the third quarter and the Bears outscored the hosts 1-0 in the fourth, coming up one score short of forcing overtime.
Nielson led the team once again in scoring with three goals. Miller led again in fielding with nine ground balls.
The week wrapped up with a Friday visit from Logan, which came to Garland still looking for its first win of the season. The Bears turned the Grizzlies away in convincing fashion, winning 16-0. Nine Bears found the back of the net, led yet again by Nielson’s five goals. Cody Criddle added three scores and Gavyn Haws two.
After spring break this week, the Bears (4-2, 1-1) are scheduled to host Green Canyon on April 12 and play at Mountain Crest on April 14. All matches are slated for a 7 p.m. start time.
