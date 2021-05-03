It didn’t start off the way they had planned, but the Bear River boys lacrosse team rebounded after a loss to claim to finish off last week’s three-game home stand with two wins and keep pace in the Region 11 standings.
The week began with a home match against Green Canyon, which came to Garland and showed why it is undefeated in region play as the Wolves left town with a 20-4 victory. The visitors scored 11 goals in the first quarter. Myles Nielson scored two of the Bears’ four goals.
Bear River stayed home for a Wednesday matchup with Ridgeline, a contest that turned into a nailbiter as the Bears squeaked out a 6-5 win. Five Bears found the net, led by Rayden Coombs’ two scores.
The Bears closed out the week on a positive note, hosting Mountain Crest and coming away with a 10-4 win. Nielson scored three times and Corbin Kierstead had two goals in the victory.
The Bears now sit in third place at 4-4 in the Region 11 standings and 7-7 overall. The team finishes the regular season this week against the region’s top two teams, traveling to first-place Green Canyon on Wednesday and hosting second-place Sky View on Friday.