The Bear River boys soccer team will be looking forward to playing a home game soon after an 0-3 start on the road, but that will have to wait another week.
The Bears continued their season-opening road trip last Wednesday with a road contest against undefeated Woods Cross. The home team scored three times in each half to come away with a 6-1 win over the visitors.
Kyver Jensen got a second-half goal for the Bears. Landon Ward scored a hat trick for the Wildcats and added an assist.
This week, Bear River had two more road games scheduled, making it five straight away from home to start the season. The Bears (0-3) were slated to play at Granger on Tuesday before opening Region 11 play at Mountain Crest this Friday.
The Bears will finally get the chance to play on their home pitch when they host Green Canyon on Wednesday, March 31.