After losing its first three matches to start the season, the Bear River boys season kicked off region play with a big win.

The Bears hosted Sky View on March 21 and came away with a narrow 1-0 victory as Manuel Rios’ goal assisted by AJ Watkins early in the second half gave them their first win of the season and an all-important Region 11 victory.


