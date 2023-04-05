...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected and may impact
the Wednesday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Boys soccer gets first region win, drops next three
After losing its first three matches to start the season, the Bear River boys season kicked off region play with a big win.
The Bears hosted Sky View on March 21 and came away with a narrow 1-0 victory as Manuel Rios’ goal assisted by AJ Watkins early in the second half gave them their first win of the season and an all-important Region 11 victory.
Things didn’t go as well later in the week, as the Bears traveled to Hyrum on March 23 and took a 4-0 loss to Mountain Crest. Noah Nicholls got off three shots, but couldn’t find the back of the net.
Last week, the boys were on the road to face Ridgeline in Millville on Tuesday. The Riverhawks put on a clinic in front of their home fans, scoring five times in the first half and adding three in the second to take an 8-0 victory. Seven different Ridgeline players scored in the match.
The Bears returned home to host Green Canyon on a chilly Thursday evening. Bear River was shut out for the third consecutive game as the Wolves scored once in each half for a 2-0 road win.
Following spring break this week, the Bears (1-6, 1-3) are scheduled to host Logan on April 11 before heading to Smithfield for a rematch with Sky View on April 13.
