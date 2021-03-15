The Bear River boys soccer team kicked off the 2021 season last week, taking two losses in nonconference play.
The Bears started things off on March 9 with a road trip to Clearfield, where the Falcons came away with a 2-1 win on their home pitch in overtime.
After a scoreless first half, both teams found the back of the net in the second half. Clearfield struck first when Taggert Ralphs scored in the 62nd minute. Izzy Varela got the equalizer, scoring the Bears’ first goal of the season on a penalty kick in the 73rd minute and sending the match to overtime.
Brody Westover scored the game-winning goal in the extra period.
Bear River finished the week with a trip to Brigham City on Friday to take on their cross-valley rivals Box Elder. The Bees dominated the match and won 3-0, getting two goals from Reggie Grear and another from Daxton Allen.
The Bears (0-2) continue on the road this week as they are scheduled to travel to Woods Cross on Wednesday for their only match of the week. The Wildcats are 2-0 after picking up road wins over American Fork and Orem last week.