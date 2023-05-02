...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
For the Little Bear River...including Paradise...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by Tuesday at Noon MDT.
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM MDT Monday the stage was 9.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM MDT Monday was 9.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 9.9 feet late this evening.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the Little Bear
River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir to exceed safe channel
capacity. As a result, minor flooding is possible in these areas.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Holden Potter pitches against Mountain Crest Thursday, April 27 in Garland.
With the regular season set to wrap up this week, the Bear River baseball team can finish as high as third in the Region 11 standings depending on what the Bears do against Sky View this week, and on what else happens around the region.
The Bears spent last week against two teams above them in the standings, Mountain Crest and Ridgeline.
The busy week started Monday with a visit from first-place Mountain Crest. The Bears got their bats going and outhit the Mustangs 13-9, but the visitors’ hits came at more opportune times as Mountain Crest left with a 9-6 win.
On Tuesday the Bears headed to Millville to face third-place Ridgeline, coming away with a crucial 5-1 win. Talon Marble took control on offense, going 3-for-4 at the plate including two home runs and a double to account for three RBIs.
The Riverhawks made the trip to Garland on Wednesday and put on a better offensive display, but it still wasn’t enough to overcome the Bears as the home team won 9-6. Holden Potter and Tyton Roche had two hits apiece.
The Bears stayed at home Thursday to face Mountain Crest once again, and the outcome was eerily similar as the Mustangs again won by a margin of 9-6. The two teams traded blows for the first four innings, followed by three innings without a run to seal the deal for the visitors. Easton Goodliffe and Gehrig Marble both went 3-for-4 at the plate.
The week finished up with a return trip to Ridgeline, which gots its revenge from earlier in the week with a 4-3 win over the Bears. Goodliffe went 2-for-3 at the plate.
Region 11 play and the regular season wrap up this week as the Bears are slated for a three-game series with fifth-place Sky View, starting with a home game on Tuesday (after the Leader went to press), followed by a trip to Smithfield on Wednesday. The series finishes up Friday with a 4:30 start time in Garland, where the Bears will honor this year’s seniors before the game.
Heading into this week, Bear River (10-9, 6-7) stood at fourth place in the Region 11 standings behind Mountain Crest, Green Canyon and Ridgeline. Following the conclusion of the regular season, the 4A playoff bracket will be revealed on Tuesday, May 9.
