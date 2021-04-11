Two dominating wins to close out the non-region portion of their schedule last week gave the Bear River baseball team some momentum as they prepare for four three-game series against Region 11 foes to finish the regular season.
The Bears headed to Eagle Mountain on Wednesday to take on Cedar Valley, coming away with a 14-1 win that ended after six innings because of the run rule. Marcus Callister went 3-for-3 at the plate and batted three runs in, while Easton Lish got the win on the mound while going 2-for-4 at bat and adding three RBIs.
Returning home to host Bonneville on Thursday, Bear River was even more dominant, shutting out the Lakers 17-0 and ending the game after five innings. Ashton Harrow went 2-for-3 at the plate and had three RBIs while Lish got hits in all three of his at-bats. Pitcher Taden Marble struck out eight Laker batters in getting the win.
The two wins last week propelled the Bears to a winning overall record (7-6) as they get back into region play this week. After going 1-2 in their first three-game series against Ridgeline, the Bears face Sky View this week, playing in Garland on Tuesday, Smithfield on Wednesday, then returning home to finish the series on Friday afternoon.
LISH GETS REGION HONORS
Region 11 announced its first weekly award winners on Monday, April 5 and players from three different teams were recognized. Mountain Crest’s Braydon Schiess was named the Pitcher of the Week, while Ridgeline’s Braxton Gill and Bear River’s Easton Lish shared the co-Hitter of the Week accolade.
Lish batted .500 in the Bears’ recent three-game series against Ridgeline. He tripled once, doubled once and drove in a trio of runs.