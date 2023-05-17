...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam.
For the Blacksmith Fork River near Hyrum...and the Bear River near
Corinne...elevated river levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT Wednesday.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 7.0 feet (928 CFS).
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain above action stage
through Friday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows
than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
For the Little Bear River near Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT Wednesday May 17.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Near minor flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 9.2 feet (932 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to peak between action
stage and flood stage Tuesday night through at least early
next week.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
BR boys 2nd, girls 5th at region track & field meet
The Bear River boys and girls track and field teams turned in some impressive results at last week’s Region 11 championships as they prepare for the state championships this week.
The six region schools converged last Wednesday and Thursday at Ridgeline High in Millville, where Green Canyon took both the girls’ and boys’ titles. Bear River finished second on the boys’ side and fifth on the girls’ side.
BOYS
Green Canyon took the team title with 124 points, with Bear River coming in a close second at 114. Sky View was third with 87 points, followed by Mountain Crest (75), Logan (69) and Ridgeline (58).
The Bear River effort was punctuated by several first-place finishes. Braxton Craven crossed first in the 800-meter race (1:59.70) as the only runner in the field to break the two-minute mark, and also won the 1600-meter race (4:37.68).
The Bears have built a reputation for strength in relay events, and last week was no different as they took first in the 4x100 (45.34) and 4x400 (3:30.13). They finished second in the 4x200 (1:34.55) and third in the 4x800 (8:36.80).
In field events, Tydon Jones won the javelin throw by more than 10 feet (164-03), while David Bourgeous clear 6 feet, 5 inches to take the high jump title.
Other podium finishes for Bear River on the track came in the 100-meter dash (Tucker Cutler, 11.20, 3rd; Noah Nicholls, 11.47, 6th); 200 meters (Cutler, 22.86, 5th); 800 meters (Bryan Hamson, 2:02.41, 5th); 110-meter hurdles (Teige White, 15.62, 3rd; James Anderson, 16:98, 6th); and 300-meter hurdles (White, 41.32, 3rd; Conner Jensen, 41.58, 4th).
In the field, Jaden Decoursey took fifth in shot put (42-06.5); Tydon Jones (123-10) and Teige White (111-03) took second and sixth in discus, respectively; and David Bourgeous finished sixth in the long jump (19-10).
GIRLS
The Wolves easily finished on top with 225 points, followed by Sky View (103), Ridgeline (75), Mountain Crest (62), Bear River (46) and Logan (15).
As she has all season long, Gracie Meeds led the Bears in sprinting events with third-place finishes in the 100-meter (12.84) and 200-meter (26.62) races.
While they didn’t finish on the podium at longer distances, several Bears turned in personal- or season-best times in the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters including Kathryn Hamson, Rebecca Curtis, Karli Harward, Madison Auble, Addilyn Cammack, Brylie Jo Howe, Joy Hunter and Makayla Arnold.
The Bear River girls finished second in the 4x200 (1:50.22) and 4x400 (4:11.10) relays.
Mattie Johnston made the podium twice, taking second in the 100-meter hurdles (16.12) and fifth in the long jump (15-02).
Gracie Riley gave the Bears another podium finish in the field, taking fifth in javelin (96-08). Bear River missed the podium in shot put, but several competitors (Allee Schulze, Sydnee Nielson, Emily Robison, Briley Winkler, Aleksia Nielsen) notched personal bests.
The season concludes this week at the 4A state championships, scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Brigham Young University.
