The Bear River boys and girls track and field teams turned in some impressive results at last week’s Region 11 championships as they prepare for the state championships this week.

The six region schools converged last Wednesday and Thursday at Ridgeline High in Millville, where Green Canyon took both the girls’ and boys’ titles. Bear River finished second on the boys’ side and fifth on the girls’ side.


