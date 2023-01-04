The calendar year 2022 ended with drama and success for the Bear River boys basketball team, which treated its home fans to a thrilling double-overtime victory over Weber on Dec. 28 after beating cross-valley rivals Box Elder the previous week.
The Bears were seeking a bit of payback after the Warriors eked out a 3-point win in Pleasant View on Dec. 31 last year. Things looked good for the home team in the early going as Bear River built a 15-point lead by halftime, but Weber fought back, outscoring the Bears 43-28 in the second half to force extra time.
The teams continued to trade baskets and ended up tied 74-74 after the first overtime period, forcing another round. The Bears found themselves in a tight spot down the stretch, but came through with two big defensive plays that turned the tide in the waning moments.
With Weber holding the ball and a 1-point lead with 35 seconds to go, Olsen jumped in front of a Warriors pass at half court and broke away for a layup. On the next Warriors possession, Kyver Jensen picked off the inbound pass coming out of a timeout and was fouled, making both free throws to put the Bears up by three.
Weber made two free throws at the other end to pull back within one, then quickly fouled Gehrig Marble, who hit one of two. The Warriors had a chance to tie on a driving layup, but the shot rolled off the rim and Marble grabbed the rebound, hitting another free throw to seal the 89-86 win as Weber’s desperation heave at the buzzer bounced harmlessly off the glass.
The Bears (8-3) finish the nonconference portion of their schedule with a Jan. 4 trip to Salt Lake City to take on Judge Memorial. Then, after a week off it’s time to dive into Region 11 play, starting with a trip to Smithfield to face Sky View on Thursday, Jan. 12.
VALLEY BRAGGING RIGHTS
The annual grudge match on the hardwood between Bear River and Box Elder has been a tight one lately, with games in 2020 and 2021 both going to overtime.
The Bears prevailed in both of those contests, and won another close game when the teams met in Garland on Dec. 20, extending the winning streak over their rivals from Brigham City to three.
The Bears and Bees went into halftime tied at 23 apiece, but Bear River did just enough in the second half to outlast the visitors 51-46 in front of a packed house at Memorial Gym.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
After falling 55-40 to rivals Box Elder on Dec. 20, the Lady Bears still finished 2022 with a winning record and have already matched last season’s win total.
The Bear River seniors carried the load in the loss to the Bees, scoring 38 of the Bears’ 40 points. Gracie Riley had a big game on both ends, scoring 20 points and pulling down 13 rebounds to with three steals, an assist and a block. Lexie Westmoreland had 10 points and three boards, while Jenna LaCroix recorded eight points, five rebounds and four assists.
The girls (5-3) look to get back on track this week after a long holiday break, with home games against Salem Hills (7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4) and Union (7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6).
The Region 11 slate begins Friday, Jan. 13 with a visit from Sky View.
