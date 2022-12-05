The Bear River boys won three games in as many days in front of a raucous home crowd last week, staying undefeated as they prepare to head out on the road for the first time this season.
The Bear River Winter Classic, an annual invitational that doubles as a fundraiser for the program, brought three nonconference opponents to Garland to take on the Bears, starting with Morgan on Wednesday.
After losing on the Trojans' home court last season, the Bears returned the favor in a closely contested 60-57 win. Kyver Jensen scored 16 points and dished out eight assists, while Bridger Barfuss put up 18 points including four 3-pointers. Gehrig Marble finished with 11, the last two coming on a breakaway dunk with five seconds left on the other end of a long inbound pass from Owen Olsen.
Thursday brought a matchup with North Sanpete, which made the trip north from Mount Pleasant to join the party. The Bears came out firing on all cylinders, scoring 23 points in the first quarter and taking a commanding 38-22 lead into halftime.
The Hawks fought back and held the home team to 13 second-half points, but the early lead proved insurmountable as the Bears came away with a 51-45 win. Marble led the Bears in a balanced offensive effort with 11 points, followed by Barfuss with nine and Jace Roberts and Denver Reese with eight apiece.
The action concluded Friday night against Union, which came from Roosevelt to be a part of the Winter Classic for the second consecutive year. The Bears built a 39-30 lead by the half and held on for a 68-57 win to improve to 4-0 on the young season.
With Bear River holding serve at home, the first road tests of the season now await. The Bears are scheduled to play at Roy on Wednesday night, followed by a trip to Layton on Friday to face Northridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.