After four wins on their home court to start the season, the Bear River boys took two road losses on the road last week.
The Bears started the week with a trip to Roy, coming away with a 58-44 defeat at the hands of the Royals, who picked up their first win of the season. Bear River was balanced offensively as 10 different players scored at least once, but a 25-point performance by Roy standout Elijah Sowards proved to be too much to overcome.
Kyver Jensen led the Bears with 13 points, while Owen Olsen had seven rebounds and three assists to go along with five points.
Friday brought another trip to Davis County to take on Northridge. Bear River came out hot from beyond the arc, scoring 25 in the first quarter and leading 38-32 at the half.
The Knights flipped the script in the second half, outscoring the visitors 22-16 to force overtime, with the home team eventually coming out on top, 66-63.
The lossess dropped the Bears’ record to 4-2. This week, the boys are headed out on the road again, this time across the Idaho state line for a three-day tournament in Preston Thursday through Saturday.
The Bears’ next home game is a big one, as they are scheduled to host cross-valley rivals Box Elder on Tuesday, Dec. 20, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. at Memorial Gym in Garland.
