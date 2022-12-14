Support Local Journalism

After four wins on their home court to start the season, the Bear River boys took two road losses on the road last week.

The Bears started the week with a trip to Roy, coming away with a 58-44 defeat at the hands of the Royals, who picked up their first win of the season. Bear River was balanced offensively as 10 different players scored at least once, but a 25-point performance by Roy standout Elijah Sowards proved to be too much to overcome.


