The Bear River boys gave their fans an early Christmas present, heading to Brigham City for their annual grudge match with Box Elder and coming away with a thrilling overtime victory.
Tuesday’s game was tight throughout. The Bears took a 23-21 advantage into halftime, but a strong third quarter gave the Bees a two-point lead heading into the fourth.
Alec Callister’s three pointer gave Bear River a five-point lead with 4:25 remaining in regulation. Box Elder fought back to force overtime, but the visitors took over in the extra period, outscoring the hosts 15-3 for a 61-49 win.
The Bears improved to 3-5 on the season as they continue on a stretch of seven consecutive road games. After three more nonconference matchups, Bear River starts the Region 11 slate at Mountain Crest on Jan. 12, followed by their first home game in more than a month against Green Canyon on Friday, Jan. 14.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Lady Bears also headed south to take on the Bees but didn’t fare as well as Box Elder came away with a 66-41 win. The Bees took control early, leading 37-18 at halftime and extending their advantage to 57-29 after three quarters.
The girls’ record now stands at 2-7 overall as they have two more nonconference games on the schedule before starting Region 11 play at home against Mountain Crest on Tuesday, Jan. 11.