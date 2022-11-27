The Bear River boys wrestling team earned a little extra Thanksgiving gravy in their first official tournament of the season.
The Bears headed to Kaysville on Wednesday, Nov. 23 for the Davis Duals, where they fought their way to a sweep of all five schools they faced.
This week, the boys are scheduled to head to Sandy to face Jordan on
Wednesday, followed by a trip to Davis County for the Syracuse Scuffle Friday and Saturday.
Following the red and white scrimmage on Tuesday, the Lady Bears wrestlers start their season this week with a trip to the Farmington Invitational on Friday and Saturday. Their first home meet will be next Wednesday, Dec. 7 when they host Northridge beginning at 5:30 p.m.
BOYS WRESTLING
Davis Duals
Wednesday, Nov. 23 at Kaysville
BEAR RIVER 58, OREM 18
106 - Brandon Thorsted (Bear River) over Easton Finch (Orem) Fall 3:59
113 - Payden Rupp (Bear River) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
120 - Marck Pacher (Orem) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
126 - Braedon Kinney (Orem) over Daxton Bingham (Bear River) Dec 4-0
132 - Juan Cruz (Orem) over Ty Hawkes (Bear River) Dec 10-5
138 - Chet Kunzler (Bear River) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
144 - Caleb Korth (Bear River) over River Rassmussen (Orem) Fall 1:13
150 - Braegger Richards (Bear River) over Cade Doussett (Orem) Fall 2:15
157 - Jaron Nelson (Bear River) over Christian Bills (Orem) Fall 1:16
165 - Vincent Fertig (Bear River) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
175 - Skyler Yeates (Bear River) over Marcus Mccord (Orem) Fall 1:30
190 - Kwade Kosoff (Bear River) over Max Francom (Orem) Maj 10-0
215 - Max Anderson (Bear River) over Jack Fowler (Orem) Fall 0:52
285 - Alex Hansen (Orem) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
BEAR RIVER 49, DAVIS 21
113 - Kade Warnick (Davis) over Payden Rupp (Bear River) Fall 1:07
120 - Andrew Thomson (Davis) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
126 - Daxton Bingham (Bear River) over Luke Edgington (Davis) Dec 8-6
132 - John (JC) Warnick (Davis) over Max Miller (Bear River) Dec 10-6
138 - Chet Kunzler (Bear River) over Josh Nosler (Davis) Fall 0:54
144 - Caleb Korth (Bear River) over Brycen Miller (Davis) Fall 2:13
150 - Braegger Richards (Bear River) over Jonathan Baylor Ballard (Davis) Fall 4:10
157 - Jaron Nelson (Bear River) over Martin Herrera (Davis) Fall 0:34
165 - Vincent Fertig (Bear River) over Ryker Roundy (Davis) Dec 3-1
175 - Cameron Nelson (Davis) over Skyler Yeates (Bear River) Fall 2:28
190 - Jared Jones (Bear River) over Ethan Hall (Davis) Fall 2:31
215 - Kwade Kosoff (Bear River) over Samuel Stewart (Davis) Dec 4-2
285 - Max Anderson (Bear River) over Ayden Vasquez (Davis) Maj 9-0
106 - Brandon Thorsted (Bear River) over Alejandro (Alex) Herrera (Davis) Fall 4:14
BEAR RIVER 51, STANSBURY 27
120 - Lorenzo Call (Stansbury) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
126 - Daxton Bingham (Bear River) over Tyler Khoundet (Stansbury) Fall 2:37
132 - Max Miller (Bear River) over Daniel Gull (Stansbury) Fall 0:44
138 - Chet Kunzler (Bear River) over Carson Ashcroft (Stansbury) Dec 4-2
144 - Caleb Korth (Bear River) over Brock Jacobsen (Stansbury) Fall 2:47
150 - Brandon Ploehn (Stansbury) over Braegger Richards (Bear River) Fall 2:41
157 - Jaron Nelson (Bear River) over Eli Vorwaller (Stansbury) Fall 1:06
165 - Vincent Fertig (Bear River) over Mitchell Packer (Stansbury) Fall 0:30
175 - Skyler Yeates (Bear River) over Aidan Reinhart (Stansbury) Fall 0:57
190 - Jared Jones (Bear River) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
215 - Ian Rogers (Stansbury) over Max Anderson (Bear River) Dec 5-2
285 - Brock Ware (Stansbury) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
106 - Benjamin Ploehn (Stansbury) over Brandon Thorsted (Bear River) Fall 2:18
113 - Payden Rupp (Bear River) over Braxton Nielson (Stansbury) Fall 1:23
BEAR RIVER 63, GRANTSVILLE 9
126 - Keaton Smith (Bear River) over Zander Fenner (Davis) (Grantsville ) Fall 2:13
132 - Ty Hawkes (Bear River) over Benjamin Calchera (Grantsville ) Fall 2:49
138 - Chet Kunzler (Bear River) over Keaton Sullivan (Grantsville ) Fall 1:59
144 - Caleb Korth (Bear River) over Brody Ware (Grantsville ) Fall 0:34
150 - Braegger Richards (Bear River) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
157 - Jaron Nelson (Bear River) over Payton Yates (Grantsville ) Fall 2:37
165 - Vincent Fertig (Bear River) over Zachary Powell (Grantsville ) Fall 2:17
175 - Ethan Rainer (Grantsville ) over Skyler Yeates (Bear River) Dec 5-4
190 - Jared Jones (Bear River) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
215 - Double Forfeit
285 - Max Anderson (Bear River) over Foa Maile (Grantsville ) Dec 4-2
106 - Brandon Thorsted (Bear River) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
113 - Payden Rupp (Bear River) over Pierce O`Rarden (Grantsville ) Fall 1:01
120 - Evan Craner (Grantsville ) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
BEAR RIVER 55, RIVERTON 18
132 - Max Miller (Bear River) over Ty Curtis (Riverton) Fall 3:26
138 - Chet Kunzler (Bear River) over Gavin Raleigh (Riverton) Fall 0:54
144 - Caleb Korth (Bear River) over Caleb Christian (Riverton) Fall 2:19
150 - Braegger Richards (Bear River) over Will Neddo (Riverton) Dec 7-0
157 - Luke Jordan (Riverton) over Jaron Nelson (Bear River) Dec 5-4
165 - Vincent Fertig (Bear River) over Steven Christensen (Riverton) Maj 10-2
175 - Skyler Yeates (Bear River) over Titan Mozingo (Riverton) Fall 1:16
190 - Gage Watt (Riverton) over Kwade Kosoff (Bear River) Dec 4-1
215 - Max Anderson (Bear River) over Collin Ralphs (Riverton) Fall 2:58
285 - Braxton Doucette (Riverton) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
106 - Brandon Thorsted (Bear River) over Hayden Schramm (Riverton) Fall 1:29
113 - Payden Rupp (Bear River) over Hussein Al-Hamdani (Riverton) Fall 0:32
120 - Heber McPherson (Riverton) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
126 - Daxton Bingham (Bear River) over Carter Olson (Riverton) Fall 0:52
