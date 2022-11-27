BR wrestling

The Bear River boys wrestling team began the season with a sweep of the competition at the Davis Duals in Kaysville on Nov. 23.

The Bear River boys wrestling team earned a little extra Thanksgiving gravy in their first official tournament of the season.

The Bears headed to Kaysville on Wednesday, Nov. 23 for the Davis Duals, where they fought their way to a sweep of all five schools they faced.


