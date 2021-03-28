The annual track and field meet between squads from Cache Valley and Box Elder County is something all the participants forward to, as it gives the area schools a chance to see how they measure up to the local competition.
This year, it was Preston on the boys side and Box Elder on the girls side coming out on top overall at the Cache-Box Invitational held at Ridgeline High last week, but the Bear River contingent also had a strong showing.
The Bear River boys stood atop the podium in three events and came in second overall (99 points) to the Indians (105.5). It was a tougher go for the girls, who finished eighth out of nine schools but still had some notable performances, including a long-distance relay win.
On the boys’ side, the Bears took first in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:35.76. Bear River also took gold in the javelin thanks to Kace Jones’ 172-foot hurl, and dominated the shotput by taking the top two spots (Isaac Evans, 44 feet; Jones, 43 feet 5 inches). Josh Payne took sixth for the Bears in both the javelin (129 feet, 8 inches) and shotput (39 feet, 1.5 inches).
The Bear boys nearly won a fourth event, the 4x800 relay, but Preston standout and overall meet MVP Sam Jeppsen gave his team the win on a final push down the home stretch. The Bears took second in that event with a time of 8:37.99 – just 0.33 seconds behind the Indians.
The boys also scored points in the 1600 meters (Peter Nielsen, 4:41.29, sixth place); 3200 meters (Nielsen, 10:08.93, fourth place); 100 meters (Jones, 11.69, sixth place); 4x100 relay (46.00, fourth place); 400 meters (Braxton Hurst, 52.14, second place and Cael Wilcox, 52.83, fourth place); 800 meters (Gabe Wilson, 2:02.47, third place and Matthew Spotten, 2:13.38, eighth place); 200 meters (Hurst, 24.27, sixth place); and the 4x400 relay (3:38.99, second place).
On the girls’ side, the Bears won the 4x800 relay with a time of 10:20.75, more than three seconds ahead of second-place Ridgeline.
Bear River’s Madison White and Sky View’s Kate Dickson often find themselves battling each other for first place in long-distance events, and last week was no different. In the 3200-meter race, it was Dickson coming out on top this time around with a time of 11:26.55, just ahead of White, who took second at 11:34.62. Shylee Kofoed (12:09.34, seventh place) also scored points for the Bears in that event.
Dickson and White also took first and second in the 1600 meters, with Dickson clocking in at 5:18.46 and White close behind at 5:24.77. Kofoed (5:33.58, sixth place) and Liz Phillips (5:35.91, seventh place) also finished in the points for the Bears.
The girls also took points in shotput (Erica Payne, 31 feet 4 inches, fifth place); 4x400 relay (4:27.70, second place); 400 meters (Naomi Tomlinson, 1:02.04, third place); 800 meters (Phillips, 2:38.88, eighth place); 200 meters (Tomlinson, 28.22, seventh place); and 4x100 relay (56.52, eighth place).