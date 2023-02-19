...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH
LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches possible.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...From late Monday night through late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
BR boys wrestlers take second at state; Miller brings title home
Much like their female counterparts, the Bear River boys wrestlers showed plenty of strength at the 4A state championships Friday and Saturday, ultimately coming in second behind a powerhouse Mountain Crest squad.
The Mustangs scored 269.5 to capture the team title at Sevier Valley Center in Richfield, followed by the Bears at 186 and Snow Canyon at 161.
Bringing home an individual state title for the Bears was Max Miller (132, 46-6). After pinning Dixie's Kade Mullins and fellow Bear Chet Kunzler, Miller won a 4-2 decision over Kayden Madsen of Crimson Cliffs in the semifinals, then took a 5-1 decision over Hurricane's Seth Armstrong to claim the championship.
Braegger Richards (150, 26-21) came close to a title, finishing second in his class.
Placing third for the Bears were Brandon Thorsted (106, 25-9), Daxton Bingham (120, 36-12) and Jarom Nelson (150, 19-7).
