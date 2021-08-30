It was another week, another road game for the Bear River High football team, which traveled to Rexburg, Idaho to take on Madison High on Saturday night.
The Bobcats' aerial attack proved to be too much for the visitors, producing seven passing touchdowns en route to a 48-18 victory in front of the home crowd.
The Bobcats started the game with a touchdown on their first drive. Ammon Nelson's field goal in early in the second quarter pulled the Bears within 7-3, but the home team responded with three more touchdowns to take a 28-3 lead into halftime.
The Bear River offense came out with a spark in the third quarter and found paydirt for the first time on a short touchdown run by quarterback Ryker Jeppsen, but Madison responded with two more scores in the quarter to put the game out of reach. The Bears found the end zone again in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late.
Alec Callister led Bear River on the ground with 51 yards rushing, while Kaeson Burn caught two passes for 25 yards. Taden Marble had an interception for the defense.
Now sitting at 0-3, the Bears hope to reverse their fortunes this week in the annual Golden Spike game against Box Elder. The Bees are also looking for their first win, having already dropped contests to Kearns, Provo and Mountain Crest.
A year ago, the Bears won the 100th edition of the classic rivalry in a thrilling 26-22 finish. The grudge match returns to Brigham City this year, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.