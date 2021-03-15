The Bear River girls lacrosse team was excited to start its first season last year — then the pandemic hit.
The long wait paid off last week when the Bears finally took the field, hosting Payson in the program’s first-ever state-sanctioned competition on Thursday, March 11.
Bear River came out hungry, scoring nine goals in the first half on the way to beating the Lions 13-2.
“Congratulations to Coach Jeremy Webb, the girls lacrosse team and the entire coaching staff as they have worked very hard to get this program up and running,” Bear River Athletic Director Van Park wrote in a post on the school’s athletics website. “It was exciting to watch them as you could feel the excitement and see the almost childlike enthusiasm as they finally got to showcase their sport.”
Marley Kierstead starred for the Bears, scoring seven goals. Also finding the back of the net were Brooke Thompson with three goals, Sydney Wilkinson with two scores and Brooke Paulson with one.
The Bears (1-0) were scheduled to host Bonneville on Tuesday this week, followed by a road trip to Springville on Thursday. After a rivalry match against Box Elder in Brigham City next week, the team’s next home game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, March 25 against East High.