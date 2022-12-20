GWRE Reno

The Bear River girls wrestling team took second place at the Reno Tournament of Champions Saturday, Dec. 18 in Reno, Nevada. Four Bears — Sadie Hardy, Rachel Epling, Abigail Trayhorn and Bretlee Potter — earned All-American honors.

 Courtesy Photo/Bear River Athletics

The Bear River girls wrestling team headed to Nevada last week for the Reno Tournament of Champions, where they nearly captured the title over a team ranked in the top 10 nationally.

On Saturday, Dec. 18 the Bears were one of 48 teams from around the nation to compete at the annual event. The girls posted a team score of 109, just behind the 111.5 scored by Allen, Texas, the No.6-ranked team in the nation.


