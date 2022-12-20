...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM
MST THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 4 inches, locally up to 7 inches Wasatch Back.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Wasatch Back.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 8 PM Wednesday to 11
AM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 PM
Wednesday to 1 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Wednesday evening commute. The cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
The Bear River girls wrestling team took second place at the Reno Tournament of Champions Saturday, Dec. 18 in Reno, Nevada. Four Bears — Sadie Hardy, Rachel Epling, Abigail Trayhorn and Bretlee Potter — earned All-American honors.
The Bear River girls wrestling team headed to Nevada last week for the Reno Tournament of Champions, where they nearly captured the title over a team ranked in the top 10 nationally.
On Saturday, Dec. 18 the Bears were one of 48 teams from around the nation to compete at the annual event. The girls posted a team score of 109, just behind the 111.5 scored by Allen, Texas, the No.6-ranked team in the nation.
According to BR Head Coach Jason Bingham, Bear River led throughout the day until the last match, when a girl from Allen pinned her opponent to put her team over the top. The Bears' first six wrestlers all won by fall.
Bear River ended up with 4 All-American finishers: Sadie Hardy (4th, 100 lbs.), Rachel Epling (3rd, 107), Abigail Trayhorn (3rd, 145) and Bretlee Potter (4th, 235).
Bingham said the impressive result was "a team effort.
"Each girl did their part in earning this," he said. As a coach I am so proud of their effort and they way the girls cheered on their teammates through the whole tournament. I am excited to see where these girls can go this year!"
