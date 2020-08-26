The race for the Region 11 boys’ golf crown got under way last week in Smithfield, as all six teams converged on Birch Creek Golf Course for the first chance to take the lead in the region standings.
At the end of a hot afternoon, the Bears came in with a team score of 329, just one stroke behind the leaders. Host Green Canyon and Ridgeline tied for first at 328.
Rounding out the six-team field were defending region champions Sky View (335), Logan (343) and Mountain Crest (351). With just 22 overall strokes separating first from last, the results could indicate a close race for the rest of the season.
Dylan Christensen led the Bears in the individual standings, shooting 78 to tie for third place. Close behind was Jarett Giles, who shot 80 to tie for fifth. Also placing in the top 12, and therefore earning points toward the overall individual title was Ryker Bennett, who carded 84 to place 12th.
Sky View’s Braden Alder shot 75 for the best score of the day.
Bear River returned home this week to host its annual region tournament at Skyway Golf & Country Club on Monday, Aug. 24.
The tournament at Skyway was still going on as of press time on Monday. Visit www.tremontonleader.com for updates, and check next week’s Leader for expanded coverage.