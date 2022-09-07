After a nearly two-week break, the Bear River girls soccer team dove into Region 11 play last week with a tough draw, heading to Millville to take on Ridgeline.
The Riverhawks scored twice in the first half and added three more goals in the second half, shutting out the Bears 5-0.
after a 3-1 start to the season, the Bears have dropped their last three contests to fall to 3-4 on the season. They were looking to bounce back on Tuesday against Logan, the first of three consecutive home matches that was played after this week’s Leader went to press.
Up next, Bear River will host Green Canyon on Thursday, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. in Garland.
VOLLEYBALL
The Bears were busy last week, hosting several Idaho schools in a home tournament.
Bear River picked up its first win, a 2-0 victory over Parma on Friday. The Bears won the first set 25-13 and followed that with a 25-19 set to seal the sweep.
The competition got stiffer after that, as Bear River fell to Filer and Centennial on Friday, then dropped Saturday matches to Sugar-Salem and Gooding.
Heading into this week, the Bears overall record stood at 1-7 as they were scheduled to play at Ben Lomond on Tuesday, after the Leader went to press. Their next home match is scheduled for Thursday against West Side, another Idaho opponent. Region 11 play is slated to start next Tuesday when the Bears host Ridgeline.