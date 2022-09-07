Support Local Journalism

After a nearly two-week break, the Bear River girls soccer team dove into Region 11 play last week with a tough draw, heading to Millville to take on Ridgeline.

The Riverhawks scored twice in the first half and added three more goals in the second half, shutting out the Bears 5-0.

