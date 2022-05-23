The top-ranked Bear River softball made an impressive run to the championship round of the 4A state tournament in St. George last week, but a familiar foe kept the girls from hoisting the trophy this time around.
The Bears’ playoff run started Wednesday, May 18 at the Canyons Softball Complex against Cedar.
The Reds jumped out to an early lead with three first-inning runs, but Bear River took the lead in the third when slugger McCall Maxfield belted a three-run homer to give her team a 5-1 lead. The Bears added an insurance run in the fifth inning and went on to win 6-3. Kate Dahle turned in a stellar pitching performance in relief of Jordyn Warren, allowing just one hit while striking out nine.
The win over Cedar set up a game later in the day against Hurricane, and the Bears continued their stellar play in an 8-1 victory over the Tigers. Bear River led 2-1 after four innings, but exploded for six runs in the fifth as Maxfield came through in the clutch again, this time hitting a grand slam. Dahle was nearly invincible in the circle once again, allowing a single hit and whiffing 11 Warriors batters while going the distance.
Thursday brought a showdown with Snow Canyon. Zoe Sorensen set the tone with a two-run homer and Maxfield hit a single-shot dinger for her third consecutive game with a home run as the Bears eked out a 5-4 win to advance to the championship series. Dahle picked up another win in the circle.
At the end of the bracket stood two teams from the north end of the state. Ridgeline also got to the finals by steamrolling over Region 10 opponents Dixie and Crimson Cliffs.
Instead of the Bears winning their 11th championship, it was a hot Riverhawks team that took home the hardware, edging Bear River 3-2 in the first game on Friday and following up with an 8-2 win on Saturday to claim the title.
The Bears had beaten Ridgeline twice during the regular season, but the Riverhawks learned their lessons from those defeats and were ready this time around. With the Bears leading 2-1 heading into the final inning on Friday, Ridgeline was able to plate two runs in the top of the seventh and hold Bear River scoreless to take the narrow victory.
That set up a must-win game for the Bears on Saturday, but it was not be as the Riverhawks jumped out to an early 3-0 lead and held the Bears scoreless until the sixth inning. The final inning started with Ridgeline holding on to a slim 3-2 lead, but the Riverhawks opened up for five runs to seal the deal.
Bear River might be left wondering what might have been, but the Bears have much success to reflect on including an overall record of 28-5, an undefeated run through the Region 11 schedule and a No. 1 seed in the state tournament.
As always, next year’s team will have some big shoes to fill with the departure of several key seniors including Kynlei Nelson, Carlee Miller, Haylee Farnsworth, Sorensen, Maxfield, Warren and others. The squad will benefit from the return of Dahle, who has developed into one of the premier pitchers in the state and will lead a hungry squad in her senior season.
Under the expert tutelage of legendary coach Calvin Bingham and his assistants, this is a program that doesn’t rebuild — it reloads, and the future is always bright for Bear River softball.