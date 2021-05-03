Two more blowout wins last week left no doubt: The Bear River Bears are region champions.
The Bears locked up the Region 11 title Friday, April 30 with a 19-5 road win over Green Canyon. Three days earlier, they took care of Sky View 10-1 on the road.
Against the Bobcats on Tuesday, the Bears took an early 5-1 lead after two innings and kept control throughout.
After Tuesday’s win, the Bears knew they could clinch the region crown on Friday, but didn’t let that get in the way of putting on a solid performance like they have all season.
Bear River took control early, scoring eight runs in the top of the first inning and never looking back. The Bears finished with 10 hits, led by Olivia Taylor’s three knocks for three RBIs. Baylee Sorensen was sharp in the circle, giving up just two hits and two walks while striking out nine.
Last week’s wins kept the Bears undefeated in region play at 9-0 and improved their overall record to 20-4.
The Bears closed out the regular season hosting Mountain Crest on Tuesday afternoon, when they also honored this year’s senior class. The game happened after the Leader went to press. Visit www.tremontonleader.com for an update on that result.
The 4A state tournament bracket will be revealed on Saturday, with first-round games beginning at home sites on Tuesday, May 11.