...The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Flood
Advisory for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1200 AM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt is expected.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet, flooding along select homes in the
Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 6.3 feet.
- Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork
River near Hyrum.
- Forecast...The river will reach action stage (6.7 feet)
Wednesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
The Bear River softball team won't play on its home field again this season, but they'll take it in return for the opportunity to sit back and watch while other teams duke it out for a chance to play in Salt Lake City next week.
The 4A playoff bracket was released Tuesday morning and the Bears, who fought their way to a second-place finish in the final Region 11 standings, earned the No. 2 seed and a bye in this week's super regional round.
Ridgeline, which went undefeated in region play this season, is the top overall seed. Region 10's Desert Hills earned the No. 3 seed and the last bye for the first round.
Bear River will resume its quest for a state championship on Wednesday, May 17 against a yet-to-be-determined opponent at Cottonwood Softball Complex in Salt Lake City. The five teams that survive this week's best-of-three super regional series will be reseeded ahead of next week's bracket round.
Following next Wednesday and Thursday's games, the two finalists will square off for the state championship trophy May 19 and 20 at Brigham Young University.
BASEBALL
The Bears, who finished fourth in the final Region 11 standings, placed just high enough in the 4A playoff bracket to play at least two more home games this season.
Bear River earned the No. 8 seed in the bracket released Tuesday and will host No. 9-seeded Pine View, which finished tied for last in Region 10 this year but finished higher than fellow region schools Hurricane and Cedar in the final RPI rankings, in the super regional round this week.
The top three seeds, and the byes that come with them, went to Region 10 schools Snow Canyon, Crimson Cliffs and Dixie.
The Bears and Panthers will begin their best-of-three series at 4 p.m. Thursday in Garland, followed by Game 2 at 1 p.m. Friday. Game 3, if necessary, will start shortly after the conclusion of Game 2 Friday afternoon.
The winner advances to face No. 1-seeded Snow Canyon on Monday, May 15 at Brigham Young University.
