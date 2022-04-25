Last week was a busy one for the Bear River softball team, and the girls were up to the task.
The Lady Bears won four games over the course of five days, including road victories against last year's state championship opponent and the only other team that was previously unbeaten in Region 11 play.
The week started with a Monday trip to Tooele, where the Bears came away with a 13-3 win.
Tuesday brought another road trip, this time to Millville to face Ridgeline for sole possession of first place in Region 11. Bear River came out on top, 10-5.
The schedule meandered back into nonconference play on Wednesday as the Bears hosted Farmington. The Bears won the game 7-3, but it was a heartfelt gesture from the visitors that stole the show as the Phoenix presented the hosts with a banner honoring longtime Bears assistant coach Stan Haramoto, who passed away last December.
The Bears closed out the week by hosting Mountain Crest on Friday and set the tone early with four first-inning runs on the way to a 12-3 victory.
With last week's wins, the Bears improved to 15-2 overall and 6-0 in region play.
Heading into this week, the Bears had won 11 in a row and hadn't lost a game in six weeks. They were scheduled to host fellow 4A powerhouse Spanish Fork on Monday and Logan on Tuesday, followed by road contests at Herriman on Wednesday and Green Canyon on Friday.