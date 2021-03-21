After opening the season with four games in St. George, the Bear River softball team played in front of the home crowd for the first time last week. The opener didn’t turn out as the Bears had hoped, but they bounced back the next day.
The undefeated Bingham Miners visited last Thursday on a hot streak, having outscored their opponents 31-2 in their first four contests. Bingham showed that wasn’t a fluke as they walked away from Garland with an 8-2 win, fueled by a seven-run explosion in the sixth inning.
The game was close most of the way. The Bears were up 2-0 after two innings and still held on to a 2-1 advantage after five innings, but the Miners’ bats came alive in the sixth, led by Braxtyn Hunter’s two-run homer and a triple by Chloe Pierce.
Olivia Taylor and McCall Maxfield both hit doubles for Bear River. Averi Hanny got the win on the mound, while Kate Dahle took the loss for the Bears.
Looking to bounce back on Friday, the Bears hosted Taylorsville and came out swinging early as a six-run first inning propelled the home team to a 10-5 win.
Bear River got home runs from Maxfield and Carlee Miller, who combined for five RBIs on the afternoon. Maxfield also hit two doubles. Kortnie Burton had two RBIs and three other players had one apiece. The Bears outhit the Warriors 17-12.
Pitcher Baylee Sorenson got the win for the Bears, while Sadie Taylor took the loss for the Warriors.
This week, Bear River (3-3) was scheduled to play Logan in Garland on Tuesday before heading to Maple Mountain for a Wednesday game, then to Ridgeline on Friday.