Bear River High standout pitcher Bailey Theurer is taking her talents to Snow College.
Theurer made it official on Monday, Nov. 25. With family, friends and coaches supporting her, she signed to play softball next year at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah.
As a sophomore, Theurer made significant contributions to the Bears’ state championship run in 2018. Following the graduation of star pitcher Kapri Toone, Theurer took over as Bear River’s No. 1 option on the mound during her junior season in 2019, and was a major factor in helping the Bears take third in state this year.
She has also been a regular on the court for the Lady Bears basketball team during her time at BRHS.
As a senior, Theurer is expected to lead the Bears on the mound this coming spring as they seek yet another state title.
According to BRHS Athletic Director Van Park, “Bailey is an outstanding young lady who not only excels on the softball diamond but also in the classroom! In addition she is a wonderful individual that is fun energetic and a friend to all. We wish Bailey the best as she finishes up this year and then represents the Bear River community at Snow!”
Theurer is the daughter of Brian (Goose) and Mary Theurer.