The Bear River softball team will resume its quest for a state championship on Wednesday, May 17 at Cottonwood Softball Complex in Salt Lake City.

The 4A playoff bracket was released last Tuesday and the Bears, who fought their way to a second-place finish in the final Region 11 standings, earned the No. 2 seed and a bye through last week's super regional round.


