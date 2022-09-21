The Region 11 slate is proving to be a difficult one for the Bear River girls soccer team, which was shut out twice last week and was still looking for its first region victory at the halfway point of the schedule.
On Tuesday, the Bears hosted Mountain Crest, which left with a 4-0 triumph. The Mustangs came in having not allowed a single goal in region play, and kept that streak alive in the shutout as they remained atop the region standings.
On Thursday, Logan (4-8, 2-3) earned its first shutout of the season by a 3-0 scoreline over visiting Bear River (3-8, 0-5), completing a regular-season sweep of the Bears. The Grizzlies picked up a 7-1 win in Garland on Sept. 6.
Logan was finally able to play on its home field for the first time this season. The track at Crimson Field has been under construction since May. Mia Lopez accounted for all three Logan goals.
This week, the Bears (3-8, 0-5) were scheduled to host Sky View on Tuesday in their only match of the week. Following a trip to Green Canyon on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Bear River’s final home match of the season is slated for Thursday, Sept. 29 against Ridgeline, kicking off at 7 p.m. at Bear Field.
BOYS GOLF
Region 11 play was held last week at Logan River Golf Course, where Ridgeline edged out Green Canyon for the win, while Bear River wound up in a tie for fifth place.
The Riverhawks would end up with a team score of 301 to claim another tournament, while the Wolves were second at 306. Sky View finished third at 314 and was followed by Logan (326), Mountain Crest (342) and Bear River (342).
Ryker Bennett led Bear River with a 78 to tie for 11th.
The next region tournament was scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19 at Logan River again.
GIRLS TENNIS
The Bears traveled to Green Canyon on Tuesday and hosted Sky View on Thursday.
At North Logan, the Wolves defended their home courts well, earning straight-set victories in all five matches.
At No. 1 singles, Katiejo Litchford fell 6-1, 6-1 to Bailey Huebner. Liz Murri defeated Madelyn Mickelson 6-2, 6-0 in No. 2 singles, while the No. 3 singles match went to Emma Murri, who won 6-0, 6-0 over Rachel Epling.
In doubles, Olivia Phillips and Tori Jeppson prevailed 6-0, 6-1 over Madison Kolste and Analee Hales, while Maren McKenna and Carly Nielsen took down Katie Hewlett and Haylee Howard, 6-0, 6-0.
Against Sky View, Litchford picked up a win for the Bears at No. 1 singles, defeating Romy Niederhauser 6-4, 6-4. The other two singles matches went to the Bobcats, as Mickelson took the first set from Maddie Burt 6-1 but Burt won the next two, 6-3, 6-3. Sarah Spackman won over Epling, 7-6, 6-3.
The Bears lost both doubles matches. Kolste and Hales fell 6-1, 6-1 to Mika Schwartz and Skylee Haramoto, while Hewlett and Howard lost to Lexi Gunnell and Chloe Bagley, 6-1, 6-0.
CROSS COUNTRY
The boys and girls cross-country teams traveled to Salt Lake City last Thursday, Sept. 15 along with dozens of other schools from across Utah for the Pre-State Invite at the Regional Athletic Complex, featuring 3-mile races in both freshman/sophomore and junior/senior divisions.
The Bears competed in the afternoon session. In the junior/senior group, the boys finished fifth out of 30 teams while the girls took 14th out of 22 teams.
David Bourgeous (16:27.3, 32nd) was the boys’ top finisher for the Bears, followed by Braxton Craven (16:39.2, 39th) and Bryan Hamson (16:54.4, 52nd). On the girls’ side, Bethany Richard led the Bears (19:41.3, 20th), with Rebecca Curtis (19:54.5, 26th) close behind.
Richard and Curtis were the top two finishers among all Region 11 girls in the division, while Bourgeous was fourth best in region among the boys.
In the freshman/sophomore group, Kelson Hale (17:48.4, 41st) and Canon Crowther (18.31.1, 63rd) paced the Bear boys, who finished 15th out of 28 teams. The Bear girls were led by Livia Meeds (20:42.7, 33rd) and Cleo Swain-Schmit (21:25.8, 46th), as Bear River took 10th out of 22 teams.