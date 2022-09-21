Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Region 11 slate is proving to be a difficult one for the Bear River girls soccer team, which was shut out twice last week and was still looking for its first region victory at the halfway point of the schedule.

On Tuesday, the Bears hosted Mountain Crest, which left with a 4-0 triumph. The Mustangs came in having not allowed a single goal in region play, and kept that streak alive in the shutout as they remained atop the region standings.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you