The Bear River girls soccer team wrapped up the season last week with a long road trip to Cedar City, falling 4-0 to Cedar High in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.
The hometown Reds scored three goals in the first half and added another in the second to send off the Bears, who finished the season with an overall record of 3-14 and 0-10 in Region 11 play. All three of the team’s wins came in non-region play in the first two weeks of the season.
The squad loses eight seniors to graduation: Maria Betancourt, Ada Bitner, Rylee Chapman, Alyssa Cristan, Katrina Esquivel, Bentley Lorimer, Crystal Park and Gracie Riley.
Some of the key players anticipated to return for next season include goalkeeper Brooklynn Pond, twin sisters Livia and Gracie Meeds, Janessa Esquivel and Chloe Cammack, among others.
VOLLEYBALLFollowing a busy week in which the Bears picked up two wins at a tournament in Salt Lake City, the girls had just one match on the schedule last week, a trip to North Logan to take on Green Canyon.
The Wolves held serve on their home court, completing their second sweep of Bear River this season, 25-9, 25-16, 25-14.
The Bears (4-16, 1-7) headed into their final two regular-season matches this week, beginning with Senior Night in Garland against Logan on Tuesday (score unavailable at press time). The regular season ends Thursday with a trip to Mountain Crest.
The Bears will learn who they will face in the first round of the state 4A tournament when the playoff bracket is revealed on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The tournament is scheduled for Oct. 28 and 29 at Utah Valley University in Orem.
