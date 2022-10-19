Support Local Journalism

The Bear River girls soccer team wrapped up the season last week with a long road trip to Cedar City, falling 4-0 to Cedar High in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.

The hometown Reds scored three goals in the first half and added another in the second to send off the Bears, who finished the season with an overall record of 3-14 and 0-10 in Region 11 play. All three of the team’s wins came in non-region play in the first two weeks of the season.

