The Bear River tennis team sent seven girls to Salt Lake City for the 4A state tournament, held Friday and Saturday at Liberty Park.
No Bears advanced to the quarterfinal round as they all bowed out in play-in matches.
In singles, Katiejo Litchford fell to Logan’s Angela Zhan, Madelyn Mickelson lost to Ava Rowan of Snow Canyon, and Rachel Epling was defeated by Ava Apedaile of Mountain Crest.
In doubles, Madison Kolste and Anna Hales lost to Ella Pulsipher and Tessa Fielding of Desert Hills, while Katie Hewlett and Haylee Howard were bested by Ridgeline’s Ruby Holbrook and Emree Rupp.
VOLLEYBALLIn its only Region 11 match of the week, the Bear River volleyball team welcomed Sky View to town last Tuesday, with the Bobcats boasting a 18-1 overall record as one of the top squads in 4A.
The Bears hung tough with the Bobcats and nearly took the third set, but Sky View proved too much to handle as the visitors earned the sweep, 25-19, 25-17, 25-23.
Bear River finished the week with a trip to a tournament in Salt Lake City, playing six matches over two days.
The Bears started things off right by sweeping Judge Memorial on Friday. After next losing to Enterprise, Bear River picked up a win over Juan Diego to finish the day.
Saturday brought three more matches, with the Bears falling to Canyon View, Bonneville and Ogden.
This week brought just one match, a trip to North Logan on Tuesday to take on Green Canyon in Region 11 play (results unavailable at press time).
The team will celebrate Senior Night at its final home match, a tilt against Logan scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Memorial Gym in Garland.
GIRLS SOCCERThe Bears broke a month-long scoring drought last week, but it wasn’t quite enough to get the win.
Playing at Sky View on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Bear River scored its first goal since Sept. 6, but the Bobcats prevailed 3-1 in the end. Despite the loss, the Bears were relieved to get a goal after being shut out in their previous six matches.
The Region 11 schedule and regular season wrapped up on Thursday with the Bears traveling to Hyrum to take on Region 11 champions Mountain Crest.
Mountain Crest, which had already clinched the title earlier in the week, capped off an undefeated region season with a 6-0 triumph over visiting Bear River. The Mustangs didn’t concede a single goal in region action this season.
With the regular season over, the Bears (3-13, 0-10) earned the No. 11 seed in the 4A state tournament. They will head to Cedar City to take on No. 6-seeded Cedar (11-5 overall, 8-4 Region 10), with kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday.
CROSS COUNTRYThe Bear varsity boys and girls headed to Pocatello, Idaho last Thursday to compete in 5,000-meter races at the Bob Conley Invitational along with dozens of Idaho schools.
Competing in the “A” division, the boys placed eighth among 16 teams with score of 223. Idaho Falls scored 54 to win the meet.
In a field of 110 runners, the Bears were led by David Bourgeous (17:18.1, 30th), followed by Ryan Pace (17:28.2, 37th, season best), Ren Hunter (17:35.7, 44th), Kelson Hale (17:53.3, 52nd, personal best), Carter Hamson (18:07, 61st) and Braxley Hale (18:13.1, 67th, season best).
The girls also ran in the “A” division, placing 12th out of 16 schools with a score of 300. Preston took the top spot with 66 points. All of the Bear girls who participated came through with personal-best or season-best efforts.
Among 109 runners, Bethany Richard (20:03.0, 21st) led the Bears. Also representing Bear River were Rebecca Curtis (21:12.1, 42nd), followed by Katie Reid (22:51.5, 81st). Up next for the Bears were three runners finishing consecutively: Cleo Swain-Schmit (23:10.2, 84th), Kathryn Hamson (23:12.1, 85th) and Joy Hunter (23:15.7, 86th). Rounding out the field for Bear River was Madison Auble (25:43.6, 105th).
The Bears also participated in a Region 11 tri-meet with Sky View and Ridgeline last week at Sky View. The boys (58) and girls (83) both took third. The Ridgeline girls and Sky View boys finished first.
Braxton Craven (17:01, 2nd) and Conner Stone (17:04, 3rd) were the top finishers for the Bears on the boys’ side, while Livia Meeds (22:00, 13th) led the girls.
