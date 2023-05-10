...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Wednesday at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet, flooding along select homes in the
Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 6.5 feet.
- Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork
River near Hyrum.
- Forecast...The river will reach action stage (6.7 feet)
Wednesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
BR sports roundup
BR sports roundup: Softball, baseball wrap up regular season
The Bear River softball team extended its winning streak to five last week as the team prepares for another playoff run.
The Bears started the week hosting Bingham in a nonconference matchup on Thursday and came away with a 3-0 victory, scoring all of their runs in the bottom of the third.
They finished the week at Sky View, blanking the Bobcats 10-0 to close the region schedule on a high note as the Bears locked up second place in the final Region 11 standings behind Ridgeline.
The regular season was scheduled to finish on Monday with a trip to Springville.
The 4A playoff bracket was set to be released on Tuesday morning, after the Leader went to press. Bear River was in the running for one of three first-round byes along with Ridgeline, as well as Snow Canyon and Desert Hills from Region 10.
The playoffs start Friday and Saturday with best-of-three Super Regional series. Bracket play will be May 17-18 at Cottonwood Softball Complex in Salt Lake City, and the finals will be May 19-20 at Brigham Young University.
BASEBALL
The Bears finished fourth in the Region 11 standings after winning a three-game series with Sky View last week and closing the regular season with a nonconference win over Westlake on Saturday.
The Bears hosted the Bobcats on Tuesday and won 17-2 in five innings, racking up 11 hits while allowing just three with Degan Rigby on the mound. They went on to win 13-1 on Wednesday in Smithfield, but couldn’t quite pull off the sweep as Sky View came to Garland on Friday and left with a 11-7 win.
The Bears beat the Thunder 14-10 in the regular-season finale. Talon Marble went 3-for-5 at the plate with three RBIs.
The 4A playoff bracket was set to be released Tuesday morning, after the Leader went to press.
BOYS SOCCER
The Bears fought hard in the first round of the 4A state playoffs, but ultimately bowed out as Ridgeline won 3-0 last Wednesday to advance to the next round.
The Riverhawks had mercy-ruled the Bears 8-0 in two previous meetings this season, so Wednesday’s result was a moral victory of sorts, even though the loss ended Bear River’s season.
The Bears finished the season at 1-14 overall and 1-9 in Region 11 play.
