With the 4A state tournament coming up this weekend, Bear River joined the rest of Region 11 at the region girls tennis championships held at Green Canyon last Wednesday and Thursday.

Green Canyon, the defending region and 4A state champs, held serve at home to capture their third straight Region 11 crown. The Wolves finished with 150 points to win the team title. Ridgeline was second with 126 as the Riverhawks picked up four second-place finishes. Logan was third with 97, followed by Mountain Crest (85), Sky View (84) and Bear River (57).

