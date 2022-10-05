With the 4A state tournament coming up this weekend, Bear River joined the rest of Region 11 at the region girls tennis championships held at Green Canyon last Wednesday and Thursday.
Green Canyon, the defending region and 4A state champs, held serve at home to capture their third straight Region 11 crown. The Wolves finished with 150 points to win the team title. Ridgeline was second with 126 as the Riverhawks picked up four second-place finishes. Logan was third with 97, followed by Mountain Crest (85), Sky View (84) and Bear River (57).
The Bears’ Katiejo Litchford made it to the third-place match in first singles, where she bowed out to Ridgeline’s Ellie Carlston, 6-7 (7-2), 6-2, 6-0.
The season will conclude with the state tournament Friday and Saturday at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.
CROSS COUNTRY
Nine schools, including Bear River, headed to Cache Valley last Wednesday for the annual Cache-Box cross country meet at American West Heritage Center.
In the 5K races, the Bear girls captured 7th place overall with 165 points, while the Bear boys finished 8th with 197 points.
Leading Bear River on the girls’ side was Bethany Richard, who finished 9th with a time of 20 minutes, 45 seconds. Teammate Rebecca Curtis finished 13th (21:10).
The top Bears finishers in the boys’ race were Braxley Hale (22nd, 18:13) and Kelson Hale (24th, 18:20).
Preston took the girls’ title with 20 points, while Logan won on the boys’ side with 48. Hadlie Ballard of Green Canyon won the girls’ race (20:05) and Sky View’s Isaiah Crookston finished first among the boys (16:30).
VOLLEYBALL
Coming off their first Region 11 victory of the season, the Bears had some momentum heading into a showdown against Mountain Crest in Garland. Both teams came into the match with a 1-3 region record, with the winner taking sole possession of fourth place.
In yet another close contest, the visiting Mustangs came out on top, sweeping the Bears 25-20, 25-23, 25-16.
Thursday brought a difficult draw as the Bears headed to Millville to face defending 4A state champions Ridgeline, which came in boasting a 5-0 record in region play and already picked up a win in Garland earlier this season. The Bears took a set from the Riverhawks in that Sept. 13 match, but Ridgeline got the sweep on its own court, 25-15, 25-19, 25-14.
This week, the Bears were scheduled to host Sky View on Tuesday before heading to a nonconference tournament in Salt Lake City on Friday, where they are slated to go up against Judge Memorial and Juan Diego.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.