Amid plenty of stiff competition, the Bear River High swim team went to Brigham Young University for the 4A state tournament last week and held its own, placing in several competitions.
On the girls side, the Bears’ Madyson Mickelsen had the best overall showing. The junior took 15th in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 27.24 seconds, and 13th in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:06.59. Mickelsen was also part of the 400-yard freestyle relay team that took 11th with a time of 4:12.17. The others on that relay team were seniors Kalli Ostermiller and Raigan Gee, as well as sophomore Kambry Gardner.
The Bears tied for 14th in the women’s 200-yard medley relay. The team of Gee, Ostermiller, Gardner and sophomore Morgan Mickelsen came in at 2:07.86.
In the men’s 200-yard freestyle relay, the Bear River team of seniors Spencer Savik and Dallen Borg, along with sophomores Keeghan Gibbs and Kelton Marshall, took 15th with a time of 1:44.61.
Overall the Bears took 18th on the girls side and 20th on the boys side. Desert Hills High School of St. George took both the boys’ and girls’ team titles.
Other teams from Region 11 included Sky View (2nd, boys and girls); Ridgeline (4th girls, 7th boys); Green Canyon (5th girls, 9th boys); Mountain Crest (10th girls, 5th boys); and Logan (14th girls, 17th boys).