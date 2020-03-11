Orson and Neannette Poulsen left on a trip to La Verkin near St. George to visit Orson’s brother Reese. They stayed overnight on Thursday, then went down to St. George to do some sightseeing. On the way down, they drove through a “very bad” snowstorm from North Ogden to Orem. The roads were good on the way home Sunday.
Laura Wheatley says the Utah State Bookmobile comes every two weeks to her house. She Kate, Nora and Kyra went out and got a bunch of books for the family.
Laura says a grateful thanks to Ed O’Driscoll for changing a flat tire on her car. She and her girls took it in and had it fixed. On both Friday and Saturday, Laura and the girls walked over to Ed’s to see some of his baby goats. One was very tiny. Also on Saturday, all the girls except Kyra played on the family’s four-wheeler.
Boyd Udy says his family’s chariot teams are still being exercised during the break between the regular races and the World Final Championship races. They hope to do well there, too. Those races will be held the last two weekends in March.
Thee cows on the ranch are starting to calve now. There are a lot of them. The Adams brothers have their hands full checking on the cows to be sure all is well.
Boyd and Kris’s son Tyrell Udy met Boyd and Kris in Dillon, Montana to deliver a horse to Tyrell and his family. Kris was delighted to see grandson Boyd again. The roads were “horrible” to Malad from here, then OK going on to Dillon. The roads were good going home. Boyd says Dillon is about halfway to where Tyrell and his family live.
Jim and Starr Mitchell participated in Ash Wednesday services at their church on Wednesday in preparation for the coming Easter holiday.
The Mitchells have purchased more trees from J and J’s in Layton. They got an English walnut, a bing cherry, a pie cherry, a peach, and a golden delicious apple. These trees will take a while to grow and produce edible fruit.
Monday was Winnie Richman’s sister’s birthday. She, Pam and Jack Apodaca met at Denny’s in Tremonton for breakfast to celebrate the date. It was a very good meal and lively conversation throughout.
Tuesday, Winnie led a real estate man to look at the ranch. He seemed pleased.
Wednesday, Winnie and good friend Carolyn Carter didn’t go to art. She wasn’t feeling well and Winnie had more than enough to do at home.
Thursday, Winnie’s hay tractor wouldn’t start, so Jim Mitchell just helped with chores. “Thank you, Jim,” she says gratefully.
Later Thursday, Aaron and April Richman came out and fed the cows, heifers and steers hay. The tractor started just fine; however, not all the cows came to eat. Winnie was worried, so she called Richard Nicholas and Cody Ellis to see if they could bring their horse to the ranch to get the cows and their calves over to the hay. They came and brought the rest of the cows to eat hay. As of Sunday, Winnie counted 16 little, healthy calves, a phenomenal number considering it is only the first of March!
Saturday, son Lyle brought a load of hay to the ranch. He unloaded and stashed it just like Winnie wanted. “I am so glad I didn’t have to do it,” Winnie says. However, she will be doing it this summer for next winter’s use. “Thank you, Lyle,” she says gratefully.
Sunday, Winnie had choir practice and went to the Relief Society lesson after sacrament meeting. The songs the choir is practicing are beautiful. Home, a nap, chores and early to bed ended a splendid Sunday for Winnie.