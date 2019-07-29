Braden Jaymes “BJ” Bell passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019 with his loving mom and dad by his side in Washington Terrace, Utah, following a brief battle with ALL. He was born on May 12, 1985 in Tremonton, Utah, the son of Jerry Wayne and Jean Francom Bell.
Throughout BJ’s life he lived in various places, including Tremonton; El Caion, California; Keyport, Washington; and Elwood, Utah. He graduated from Bear River High School in 2003.
BJ had a pure love for Christmas. He would celebrate year-round. He was an avid Denver Broncos fan. BJ was proud to participate in bowling, swimming, and bocce in the Special Olympics.
BJ is survived by his parents, Jean and Jerry; his siblings, J’Lynn Allen and Jaycee (Coulter) Furness; his three nephews: Jerrik Allen, Beaux Allen, and Coultyn Furness; one niece, Phinix Allen; Grandparents Lavar Francom, Gary W. Bell and Pam Steed; Special Aunt DeAnne Francom, and lots of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother KC Bell; niece Jinnevieve Allen; uncles Billy Bell and Beau Bell; grandma Betty Francom; great-grandparents Wayne and Angie Francom, Jane Robertson, Jack Robertson, Edna and Clyde Steed, and Arvil and Elma Bell.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday Aug. 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. Viewings will be held on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. and prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. All services will be held at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 N. 100 East, Tremonton.
