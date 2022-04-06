Zane Wheatley was excited to put up his Christmas present grill outside last week. He is grateful for the warmer weather in which to use it. He also put up a new shelf to hold the statue of the Christus when it is not in use elsewhere. The Wheatleys got it a couple of years ago.
Kyra is learning to be potty trained. Her mother says she is doing well. Nora is trying to be like Kyra. She is also talking a lot. Kyra got her cast off and is being more careful in her activities.
Kate has a loose tooth. She hopes it will come out at school so she can have a tooth necklace.
Everly is in a robotics club after school. It is at the school so she can walk home when it is warmer. Georgia is still swimming, and is one of the fastest in her lane. Ruby is doing backflips on the trampoline. The trampoline was put up recently from winter storage. The whole family is loving this warmer weather.
Jim and Starr Mitchell took their granddaughters to a park on Thursday. They played on the swings, slides and other challenging things.
Jim and Starr have transferred their tomato plants from their sprouting cubicles to larger pots. The plants are still in the greenhouse.
Boyd Udy enjoyed having the kids come to ride the horses.
Boyd went to the world championship cutter racing finals with his horse to accompany his brother Jess’s team to the starting gates. Jess did really well and won the championship of the second division.
Winnie Richman traveled to Logan to Murdock/Young Volkswagen to get a new battery in her car door unlock mechanism. It took her less than five minutes and is working perfectly.
Winnie is working on several different projects, among which her 2022 tax report is uppermost in her mind. She is also keeping track of the Jazz. Daughter Heather had a birthday, and Winnie shared greetings and a card with her.
Sunday was Thatcher-Penrose Second Ward conference. Winnie sang with the choir for that. She also participated in sustaining the church’s general officers and ward and stake officials. It was a real good day.
Winnie went home to take a nap. She awoke to greet son Aaron and wife April, and thank them for April’s help on the puzzle and his feeding of the mares in the field. She finished her day by watching a good Jazz game.