March 31, 1960 – July 4, 2020
Brent Dee Johnson passed away on July 4, 2020. He was born on March 31, 1960.
A viewing will be held from 11:30-12:30 on Thursday, July 9, 2020. A family service will follow at 1 p.m. in the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home Chapel, 111 N. 100 E. Tremonton, Utah. Brent’s family or close family friends, please feel welcome to attend. Social distancing will be observed. Masks are strongly recommended, but not required. Burial will be in the Garland Cemetery following the memorial service. All are invited to attend the burial service where social distancing will be observed. Masks are recommended at the gravesite, but will not be required.
For those wishing to view the services online, please join www.ruddfuneralhome.com on Thursday, July 9.