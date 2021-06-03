Norman Gene Fukui was born and raised in Elwood, Utah in a Japanese-American farming family. The only son of his family, Norm was kept busy with the wheat, corn, barley, beet, alfalfa and other crops while he was attending school. Norm worked the farm with his father for many years and after his father’s retirement, continued to run the farm with his children for the many years to follow.
Norm followed the example of his older sisters and cousin, Mitchell Fukui, and was involved in Bear River Student Council as the Senior Class President. He was also part of the Key Club, Chess Club, and the National Honor Society, graduating from Bear River High School in 1975. He even kept his track jersey from freshman year.
After high school, Norm attended Utah State University and graduated with bachelor’s degree in agriculture and finance. He returned home to Tremonton and the family farm, and has been working in finance and farming ever since.
Norm has always been dedicated to his community. He served on the Elwood Town Council, Box Elder Japanese Growers Association, Tremonton Kiwanis, Box Elder County School District Foundation Board of Directors, Box Elder Family Support Center Board of Directors, and is currently serving on the Bear River Valley Hospital Board of Directors.
When not working, farming or serving the community, Norm taught his kids to downhill ski, water ski, ride motorcycles, and enjoy the outdoors. He has also had many church callings, including being bishop of the Tremonton West 3rd Ward.
Norm firmly believes that his biggest accomplishment in life is being married to his wonderful wife, Elaine Jensen, for 37 years, and together raising five great kids. He is so proud of their lives, including the fact that they all graduated from Bear River High.
Norm and Elaine now have eight grandchildren, with hopefully a lot more to come. Norm feels that the best part of his life is spending time together with the entire family on the farm.