The Bear River High cheer team made a big impression at the state championships, held at Utah Valley University on Jan. 25. The Bears took second overall in the 4A/5A co-ed division, highlighted by a first-place finish in sideline/timeout dance.
The Bear River High cheer team made a big impression at the state championships, held at Utah Valley University on Jan. 25. The Bears took second overall in the 4A/5A co-ed division, highlighted by a first-place finish in sideline/timeout dance.
The Bear River High cheer team made a big impression at the state championships, held at Utah Valley University on Jan. 25.
The Bears took second overall in the 4A/5A co-ed division, just behind overall champion Crimson Cliffs.
Bear River's performance was highlighted by a first-place finish in sideline/timeout dance. They also took second in combined game time, third in show, and fourth in sideline/timeout fight and sideline/timeout cheer.
Individually, Rachel Marble took second overall in girls' jump-off and Kaden Erickson took third in boys' jump-off.
Emma Payne made the all-state squad.
DRILL MAKES STATE
The Bear River drill team qualified for the 4A state championships, held last Thursday and Friday at Utah Valley University.
The Bears advanced to the finals bracket, bowing out to Ridgeline, which went on to take fourth place. Dixie won the championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.