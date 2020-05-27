Three months ago, nobody could have seen the school year for the 2020 graduating class of Bear River High ending like it did.
On Monday, March 16, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert announced that classes at public schools throughout the state were on hold indefinitely. Then on Tuesday, April 14, the governor followed up with the news that the school year was officially done.
“It’s been hard on everybody,” BRHS Vice Principal Clay Chournos said in late March, when school staff and faculty were still sorting through how to handle a situation none of them had ever experienced.
The school came together as a unit, holding virtual meetings online and working to make sure all students had the opportunities they deserved to succeed in their coursework, even as the sports, music and other extracurricular activities they loved all but vanished from their lives.
“Our teachers are putting themselves out there, going above and beyond the call of duty,” Chournos said. “On the flipside, I think the kids have been extremely resilient, trying to do a hard thing without much time to think about it.”
Despite all the disruption and uncertainty, this year’s seniors pulled together, working on the things they could control to make graduation a memorable experience to mark one of the biggest milestones of their lives.
Earlier this month, the school put together a way for graduating seniors to walk the stage in cap-and-gown attire and receive their diplomas. The student council set about decking the halls for graduates. Yearbooks were completed on time and handed out in an organized, socially distanced fashion this week. A motorcade parade celebrating the Class of 2020 will cap things off this week.
It hasn’t been easy, but Chournos said everyone involved will emerge stronger, smarter and more resilient for the experience.
“We’ve learned a ton about ourselves,” he said.