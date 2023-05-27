grad qr code

Commencement ceremonies for the Bear River High School Class of 2023 will begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 31 on Bear Field at the school. The public is invited to view the proceedings from the bleachers, and to join the graduates on the field afterward.

After the more than 300 graduates file into their seats and opening ceremonies are conducted, Senior Class President Mady Bird will give opening remarks. Vice Principal Clay Chournos will present the honor students, including 24 students who maintained a perfect 4.0 grade point average and this year's co-valedictorians, Aliya Purcell and Zerin Campbell.


