On Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 7 p.m., Bear River High School will conduct its annual commencement exercises at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on the campus of Utah State University.
The commencement is a formal occasion. Please dress appropriately. All gowns should be ironed. Nothing can be added to the graduation attire, or it will be confiscated. Caps should be worn flat on the head, not at an angle; the tassel should be on the left side. Shorts, jeans, t-shirts, flip-flops should not be worn. Dress slacks and collared shirts and ties are appropriate for men. Dresses or skirts and dress shoes are appropriate for women.
USU police and Spectrum policy require that the use of air horns, throwing objects, blowing up balloons or beach balls be avoided. The calling out of names during the ceremony should be avoided to enable all in attendance to hear all names announced.
The Spectrum will not allow helium balloons in the facility. The cost of removing balloons from the ceiling or costs for damage caused by the balloons will be the responsibility of the person who brought them in.
Doors will be opened at 6 p.m. Graduates should arrive between 6 and 6:30 p.m. and must be in the line-up area by 6:30 p.m. Commencement exercises will begin promptly at 7 p.m. The Spectrum requires graduates to remain in the lineup area and to not come onto the floor before the ceremony.
Please observe the signs at the entrance of each parking area which designate the times a permit is required. USU security will be patrolling and will issue tickets or tow if necessary.
The three large sections on the north and the south sides of the Spectrum will be open for seating. All other areas will be closed and roped off. Handicapped seating is available on the floor of the north side. The audience should be seated by 6:50 p.m. Graduates will be seated on the floor of the Spectrum; girls on the north side and boys on the south side.
Parents and guests are asked to remain in their seats during the graduation ceremony and not to come forward to take pictures. Balloons and air horns are not permitted at the Spectrum.
Please help us promote a dignified graduation ceremony by demonstrating proper respect and decorum to the graduates, speakers, and performers.